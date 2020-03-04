College decision time becomes more complex during the COVID-19 shutdown

“We’re really doing all we can to accommodate students and families ahead of their momentous decisions,”

HAMDEN, Conn. — Another aspect of life disruptions during the COVID-19 crisis — that of high school seniors in the stretch run before their college decisions are final. At Quinnipiac University in Hamden, the staff has ramped up their online efforts and have made their physically closed campus more accessible than ever — by opening their doors digitally.

“Colleges and universities are trying new things,” said Eric Sykes, the Vice President of enrollment management at QU. “Last weekend we hosted an event virtually — virtual admitted students day,”.

Sykes said thousands of students are now clicking on to learn more — and to see more of the sprawling campus in Hamden.

“We’re really doing all we can to accommodate students and families ahead of their momentous decisions,” said Sykes.