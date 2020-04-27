College seniors faced with searching for jobs during pandemic

But, the university is confident that a collaboration between the school and students will be of great help.

Quinnipiac University is now in it’s final week of spring semester classes, albeit online. And, in addition to uncertainty over when graduation will be held, many also face the reality of having no job yet.

With 26.5 million Americans having filed for unemployment over the last five weeks, those are seemingly daunting odds for college seniors trying to find full-time work. But, Monday, FOX61 was we able to speak with a soon to be Quinnipiac University graduate about how she found success.

Brooke Reilly, who in early March had no job prospects, was recently hired as a TV reporter in Bangor, Maine.

“I would say to utilize the alumni network at your school,” Reilly said. “I think that’s really important. That helped me a lot too because there are a couple of Quinnipiac alumni up in Maine right now.”

Career development administrators at colleges and universities say students actually have an advantage in the current climate. They’re already comfortable on social media and platforms like FaceTime, Zoom and Skype.

“I’ve had a student in industrial engineering, whose entire interview process has taken place over the past three weeks and received an offer,” said John Bau, Director of Career Development for the Quinnipiac University School of Engineering.

Brooke Reilly urges all college students should to utilize LinkedIn to make career connections.

“I managed to message an executive producer at one of my internships that I had back in 2018 and she put me in contact with the person who would eventually become my boss,” Reilly said.

Bau says Connecticut has a number of employers - both large and small - in "essential" industries, such as health care and defense.

“Folks, who have contacts out there in the world, who can help you prepare for interviews, who might be able to make introductions on your behalf, this is really the time to lean on those resources,” Bau says.

While Brooke Reilly is happy to be employed, she admits she is still trying to process everything that’s happening now.