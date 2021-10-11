Federal, local efforts to combat COVID vaccine misinformation continue

The U.S. Surgeon General released a toolkit to help community leaders address misinformation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly a year after the COVID-19 vaccine first became available, there is still misinformation being spread. From real questions to full-blown conspiracy theories, those who've set out to get the correct information out there have likely heard it all.

With Pfizer asking the FDA to authorize booster shots for all adults and children ages 5-11 now eligible, it's something that is still important.

The U.S. Surgeon General released a toolkit to try to help. It is a guide for healthcare professionals, teachers, faith leaders and more to address misinformation.

"Science is science. I think there's an old TV show right, 'CSI', they used to say 'follow the evidence' and this is what the evidence is telling us," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare. He said, there is no "one size fits all" method of addressing misinformation.

"There are multiple psychological and ideological factors that factor into this and so everybody is different," Wu said. "It could be fear of long term, fear of short term, it could be a lot of different things and so all of these sort of things

we like to address individually," he said.

Community Health Center Inc. has been doing its part with outreach efforts bringing both the vaccine and information about it right to people's communities. Partnering with trusted leaders and even training young people on how to respond to questions about COVID and the vaccine.

"A lot of the misinformation is coming from influencers, so to counter that, it needs to be an influencer. It needs to be someone that you know, that you have confidence in, that you trust their credibility," said Yvette Highsmith-Francis, regional vice president at CHC.

Pastor Derrick Holloway of First Calvary Church of Hartford is a familiar face in his community who has gone door-to-door in his efforts to get people vaccinated.

"Our job is just to put the facts out there. Not to try to coerce people, but to just educate people and to let them know," he said.

The guide also encourages everyone to have conversations about misinformation with their own family and friends. You can view the guide here.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.