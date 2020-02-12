Commissioner of CT's Department of Developmental services presumed COVID-19 positive

HARTFORD, Conn — In a statement from Connecticut's Department of Developmental Services (DDS) Tuesday, it was announced Commissioner Jordan A. Scheff is presumed to be positive for COVID-19 after an immediate family member in his house tested positive for the virus.
“Once my family member began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, we made the immediate decision to self-isolate at home. I began exhibiting symptoms myself shortly thereafter. After my family member received their positive test result today, I have been advised that I am presumed positive and am awaiting confirmation through my own test results,” said Commissioner Scheff. “Although I am experiencing mild symptoms, I have been able to stay in regular contact with my team to ensure all essential functions of the department continue. I am thankful for all of the support and well wishes for my family and I during this time.
The statement finished by saying Scheff and his family will remain in isolation following the CDC and Department of Health guidelines.
Other Connecticut state administrators and legislators have been impacted by COVID-19. Recently, Governor Lamont was in quarantine due to a senior staff member testing positive for COVID-19.