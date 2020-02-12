Commissioner of CT's Department of Developmental services presumed COVID-19 positive

HARTFORD, Conn — In a statement from Connecticut's Department of Developmental Services (DDS) Tuesday, it was announced Commissioner Jordan A. Scheff is presumed to be positive for COVID-19 after an immediate family member in his house tested positive for the virus.

“Once my family member began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, we made the immediate decision to self-isolate at home. I began exhibiting symptoms myself shortly thereafter. After my family member received their positive test result today, I have been advised that I am presumed positive and am awaiting confirmation through my own test results,” said Commissioner Scheff. “Although I am experiencing mild symptoms, I have been able to stay in regular contact with my team to ensure all essential functions of the department continue. I am thankful for all of the support and well wishes for my family and I during this time.