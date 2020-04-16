Community gives back to Healthcare workers in New Britain

Thursday, nurses, doctors and hospital staff received meals provided by the Tomasso group.

A huge show of support for healthcare heroes after more than 130 meals were donated at the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute and healthcare workers say the meals came right on time.

“When we announced it at huddle today, they were like, that’s so great” exclaimed Stacey Barber while talking with FOX61.

Bill Tomasso said, “We wanted time do this because it’s more personal, each of the people that come to work here every day to say thank you and let them know how much we truly appreciate them and everything they do for our community.”

Angelo’s market packed more than 130 meals which included a sandwich, chips, and even a treat.

Healthcare workers say these donations are helping get them through the day.

Stacey Barber who is an Oncology Nurse said, “And having the full support people who make donations such as this makes it easier.”

Barber says the institute focuses on adults.

Adults who are now at-risk due to COVID-19; because people who are treated here will have a compromised immune system so barber says it's important to continue enhanced safety practices like visitor restrictions and wearing protective gear.

Barber said, “It’s not a job for us, it’s a life and we’ve all planned and hope that we continue to really provide this level of service that everyone needs and at the end of the day we go home feeling good about what we do.”

Barber says like many healthcare workers across the nation making sacrifices such as family time are worth it to treat those who need it.

“It’s always a struggle in work-life balance but we’re all here together and I think we’ve all made you know significant arrangements and had to adjust like everybody,” said Barber.