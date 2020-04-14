Community theater seeks help after arts industry hit hard from COVID-19

The Hole In the Wall in New Britain like many other performing arts studios took a big hit after being forced to close its doors due to COVID-19.

Among the many industries impacted by COVID-19, the arts have taken a big hit whether from performing to the visual.

The theater has been around for decades, not charging anyone to see their shows, but with the shut down that’s changed…

“In this time with everything shut down, our ticket revenue decreased but the financial burden on a lot of our members have increased too,” said Ryan Wantroba.

Unlike small businesses or independent contractors funding from the CARES Act doesn’t apply to the community theater.

Wantroba said, “I mean we still have rent, we still have overhead expenses, but we actually don’t have any employees or pay any of our volunteers, so a lot of that funding has missed us.”

Hole In The Wall says they will continue to practice, hoping for relief in the summer.

The theater group says it’s using a digital approach.

“So far people aren’t doing anything like walking around their basement alone trying to pretend other characters are there, but in time we got to get the realism in there somehow,” said Wantroba.

On the commercial side, even photographers like Timothy Becker in Manchester are being hit hard.

Becker is the owner of Creative Images Photography, he said, “I had a number of projects booked in the future all the way through April and May and unfortunately, all have been canceled or postponed.”

Becker fell in love with photography in high school where he practiced with a black and white film.

Now today, he shoots for companies and other businesses while still holding on to his love for the craft.

Becker said, “The visual arts are kind of one of the things that make life worth living, in my studio where I work I have also integrated a fine arts gallery, I always appreciated the fine arts.

Unlike the community theater groups, Becker can apply for a small business loan, but like many across the state have not heard back at this time.

Becker says he is hoping for the best.

Becker said, “I just really think the American spirit is going to overcome all the setbacks we have had so far and hopefully will be much stronger afterward.”