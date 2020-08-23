Complaints over COVID violations increasing in Bridgeport

Violations are supposed to be reported to the health department or CT's 211 line, but 911 operators had received 23 calls through Monday. They fielded 22 in July.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Officials in Bridgeport report that 911 calls about alleged COVID-19 violations have already surpassed the total for July.

City Health Director Lisa Morrissey told the Connecticut Post that her office also has been inundated with tips from people reporting large gatherings or businesses not following state guidelines.

COVID-19 tips are supposed to be called in to the health department or the state's 211 line, but 911 operators had received 23 calls through last Monday. Twenty-two calls were received in July.

Bridgeport has seen its weekly total infections drop from 129 to 27 in June then rise to the high 40s by mid-July. The number had dropped slightly by the first week of August, the Post reported.