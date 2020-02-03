Concerns of coronavirus raises demand for masks, water, and cleaning supplies in Connecticut

FOX61 spoke to a few customers in the area who say they are not too worried about getting infected but want to stock up on supplies just in case.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With growing concerns of the Coronavirus spreading into the state, retail outlets are seeing an increase in the demand for items like face masks and cleaning supplies.

Sarah Quish, like many people in the state, are hitting the stores to stock up on household items.

"We are getting some non-perishables just in case,” said Quish.

This all coming after the Center for Disease and Control announcing another set of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in neighboring New York and Rhode Island this past weekend.

As concerns grow among people here in Connecticut for the coronavirus, FOX61 talked to wholesale outlets like Costco who says they are seeing an increase in sales such as water.

"We can react pretty quickly, you know reacting we have two trucks of water coming in today, the buyers notice that influx on Friday and Saturday and they got trucks rolling already,” said the general manager of Costco, Tom Daly.

Tom Daly says his store is prepared to handle the influx of customers.

Daly says he's also seen an increase in the sales of toiletries, non-perishable food items, and cleaning supplies.

With people stocking up in bulk, it's the reason why people we spoke to say they're going to start shopping now just in case.

Victor Herson said, "We're stocking up on some supplies for mostly food and being cautious about washing our hands well."

"Don't go out and panic buy masks but keep your hands out of your face, be careful and be thoughtful,” said Katherine Robbuci.

West Hartford's Big Y also saw the same increase in sales like Costco, but say its buyers have a different outlook.

"I don't see the fear in people at this point right now, but you hear a lot of things going around on the news, on the street and people are starting to talk about it,” said Jim Martin.

The United Stated Surgeon General who visited the state says face masks are not 100-percent effective and shouldn’t be relied upon on.

Instead make sure you wash your hands and be mindful.