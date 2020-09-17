Confirmed COVID-19 case reported at Jefferson Elementary School in New Britain

The school will remain fully open, as the New Britain Public Health Department determined there were no close contacts with the case.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — School district officials announced Wednesday that a member of the Jefferson School community tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent Nancy Sarra said the affected person was last in the school building on September 8, and they have been instructed to remain home and quarantine for 14 days.

The New Britain Public Health Department investigated the case and determined there were no close contacts.

Therefore, Jefferson Elementary School will remain fully open, Superintendent Sarra said.

"To date, we have not received any reports of other students or staff members at Jefferson School experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of COVID-19. We continue to closely monitor this situation with the New Britain Public Health Department and will provide you with updates as needed."

Staff and students are reminded that if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 or are feeling ill, they should remain at home and notify the school nurse immediately.

"As always, it is our priority to ensure the health and safety of our staff, students, and community," Superintendent Sarra continued. "We cannot stress enough how important it is to frequently wash your hands, wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing so we can help stop the spread of the virus."