Congressional leaders visit West Haven VA vaccination site

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut continues to roll out vaccinations as a part of Phase 1B, including out local veterans. Fox61’s Lauren Zenzie toured the West Haven VA’s vaccination site with Connecticut’s Congressional Leaders.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says “This operation is a well-oiled machine. They reach out, they schedule appointments. There’s no wasted time, and all they need is more of the vaccines to put in people’s arms”.

Of the 49,000 Veterans currently eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B, The state’s goal is to get roughly 30,000, or 70% of veterans vaccinated. Already, over 8,000 Veterans have rolled up their sleeve thus far, but with the lofty goal of maximum vaccinations, comes a desperate increase in resources needed.

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro stated “You’ve got internal support for this. What we need is the external pressure to get this bill passed, and get you the resources that you need, and the doses that you need to fulfill your mission”.

Since registering through the VAMS system may be difficult for some of the elderly veterans, the VA has been diligently working to call and reach out to veterans, to help them schedule their appointment.

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes spoke with veterans at the VA, and heard numerous times the need for vaccinations beyond the Veterans themselves. “I really think it’s a conversation that we could elevate at the congressional level to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the entire veteran community. Not for nothing, I don’t know how much more service connected you could be than to be married to someone who has served this country, and is now their primary caregiver” said Hayes.