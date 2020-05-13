Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro releases statement The Heroes Act

The new proposed bill is aimed at offering more financial relief to essential workers and to increase COVID-19 testing.

The Heroes Act was proposed in Congress Tuesday by House Democrats. The bill is a second-round stimulus package offering relief to Americans in need and also providing aid to frontline workers with more sick time and hazard pay.

Congresswoman Rose DeLauro who is the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, released a statement detailing what the bill will do and also praising it.

“The Heroes Act is a comprehensive coronavirus response package to tackle the biggest public health and economic crisis our country has ever faced, and I am proud to have shaped it in key areas," said DeLauro. "The issues I have fought for on behalf of working people over the years—including a new national standard for paid sick days and paid family and medical leave, expanding the Child Tax Credit and creating a new Young Child Tax Credit, securing a 15% increase for monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, and repealing much of the $135 billion giveaway to hedge fund managers and real estate developers—have become a reality in this bill. By enhancing our nation’s social safety net, The Heroes Act will help protect our workers, our families, our loved ones who have fallen ill, our small businesses, and those who are falling through the cracks and being left behind.”

DeLauro urged her colleagues in the Senate and the White House to act quickly. A vote on the bill is expected for Friday. The bill would also set aside $75 million in additional funding for virus testing.