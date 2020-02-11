Conn. jury trials still on hold as coronavirus rates rise

Jury selection was to resume Monday under a plan announced in September by Chief Justice Richard Robinson.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut judicial officials are postponing plans to resume jury trials in state courts because of rising coronavirus rates.

Jury selection was to resume Monday under a plan announced in September by Chief Justice Richard Robinson.

The Judicial Branch said Monday that trials have been put on hold indefinitely and will be reassessed weekly. Trials had been put on on hold in March as the virus swept through the state.

The latest 14-day average for positive virus test rates in Connecticut is about 3%, after having been below 1% over the summer. The number of people hospitalized, 340, is the highest since early June.