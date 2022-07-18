Conn. leaders encourage child vaccinations, boosters before return to school

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke Monday encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 before they go back to school in the fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont and Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani spoke from Bridgeport Monday encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 before they go back to school in the fall.

Young children ages six months to 5 years old received the approval one month ago in June. Children five to 11 years old have been approved to get vaccinated since October.

"That may have been a long time ago and children five years and older all the way through adulthood are eligible for a booster shot," the health commissioner said.

She said 50% of those five to eleven in the state are vaccinated. Data from the state 274,000 children ages zero to 14 years old are fully vaccinated.

"This is not our first rodeo. We’ve been through this before. We know what we might have to expect and prepare for when it comes to September and October," the governor said. "Unlike two years ago, we have the tools to keep yourself safe and keep your family safe and take advantage of those tools."

While the vaccine won't prevent someone from getting the virus, it decreases the chances of severe illness and hospitalization. The health commissioner said people shouldn't wait for new vaccines and boosters to be approved.

"Especially a person like me that you always get sick then you get the COVID once and then you get it again. And then the second time, feeling much better because you’re vaccinated," East Hartford grandmother Brenda Nieves said.

None of her five grandkids are vaccinated but she would like them to be. She says their parents are scared about the kids getting the shots.

"They think, if they get vaccinated, they’re going to get sick because, of course, I got sick when I got vaccinated but it wasn’t as bad," she said.

She says her soon-to-be 9-year-old granddaughter would like to get vaccinated, especially when she has to wear masks because she's unvaccinated.

"Instead of them wearing masks, get vaccinated and then they don’t have to worry about masks," she said.

To find a vaccine clinic, click here.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.