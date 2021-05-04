CT COVID-19 update: Manchester Public Schools go remote for Monday due to staffing shortage

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

April 5th

Manchester Public Schools was forced to return to remote classes for Monday, April 5 after a large number of MPS staff including bus drivers were vaccinated over the weekend leading to a staffing shortage while they recover from temporary side effects, officials said.

Last week, Ansonia, Derby, and Seymour had also faced staffing shortages due to vaccine.

Ansonia Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco said at the time, "It is a combination between our bus company not having the staffing to bring our students to school and we have some staff that will be out tomorrow... I believe the reason for this is a reaction to their 2nd vaccination."

Two weeks ago, Wilby High School in Waterbury also had gone remote due to a staffing shortage.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.