ConnectiCare shares coronavirus response plan

FARMINGTON, Conn. — ConnectiCare, one of the region’s leading health plans, shared its response plan Tuesday, March 10 to educate and assist its members regarding efforts to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, (COVID-19). ConnectiCare is encouraging its members who feel ill to contact their doctors. The company will waive co-pays and cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing for patients who meet CDC testing guidelines. ConnectiCare will also cover 90-day supplies of many prescription drugs for its members.

“Our member’s health and well-being is our top priority, and we know our members are concerned about protecting themselves and their families from the COVID-19 virus,” said Eric Galvin, President. “That’s why ConnectiCare is providing comprehensive information and taking steps to help reduce the potential spread of the virus, including eliminating the financial burden of testing for those members that require it. We have several educational resources available to our members that provide helpful, digestible information in plain language.”

With safety in mind, ConnectiCare will suspend group classes at its ConnectiCare centers while it continues to closely monitor the latest clinical guidance on COVID-19. ConnectiCare centers will remain open and still welcome individual guests seeking assistance. More information is available at www.connecticare.com .

In addition to in-person assistance at ConnectiCare centers, the resources below are available:

Telehealth options for on-demand medical care

Dedicated webpage including the latest facts and guidance

Information shared through social media and video messages on FaceBook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Educational emails to members

Articles in member newsletters

Messages on our website

1-800-251-7722 toll-free member services line