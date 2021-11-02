Connecticut begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5-11 amid CDC clearance

Gov. Ned Lamont announced shortly after CDC clearance that the vaccine is now available in Connecticut for all children ages 5-11.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give emergency clearance for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, health care systems across Connecticut are already starting to put that shot in little arms.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday, shortly after CDC clearance, that the vaccine is now available for all children ages under 12 in the state.

The governor said this rollout is critical for schools, not just for protecting kids but also family, teachers and school staff.

Hartford HealthCare started vaccinating children ages 5-11 at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Lamont said families can find more info on where children and adults can get COVID-19 vaccines here.

We estimate that about 277,630 children between ages 5 and 11 live in Connecticut, and our partners are ready and able to begin administering the vaccines to this age group.



The data is clear: This vaccine is safe for kids and it works.



(2/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 3, 2021

There are multiple options for where children can receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut:



➡️Many pediatricians are obtaining supplies

➡️Many pharmacies are offering it

➡️Some schools are organizing clinics

➡️Many health systems and local health depts are offering it



(3/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 3, 2021

Also, Yale New Haven Health will start scheduling appointments for pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

Some school districts are getting ready to have their own vaccine clinics like local communities, including Hartford, have been doing for middle and high school students over the past few months.

There are 277,630 children ages 5-11 in Connecticut.

Pfizer's version of the kid shot contains just one-third of a dose given to teens and adults. The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for this age group's vaccine last week.

To find a vaccine provider near you, click here.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.