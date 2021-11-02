Connecticut begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5-11 amid CDC clearance

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give emergency clearance for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, health care systems across Connecticut are already starting to put that shot in little arms.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday, shortly after CDC clearance, that the vaccine is now available for all children ages under 12 in the state.
The governor said this rollout is critical for schools, not just for protecting kids but also family, teachers and school staff.
Hartford HealthCare started vaccinating children ages 5-11 at Hartford Hospital on Tuesday evening.
Lamont said families can find more info on where children and adults can get COVID-19 vaccines here.
Also, Yale New Haven Health will start scheduling appointments for pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.
Some school districts are getting ready to have their own vaccine clinics like local communities, including Hartford, have been doing for middle and high school students over the past few months.
There are 277,630 children ages 5-11 in Connecticut.
Pfizer's version of the kid shot contains just one-third of a dose given to teens and adults. The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for this age group's vaccine last week.
To find a vaccine provider near you, click here.
VERIFY: No, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dosage is not the same for kids ages 5 to 11 as it is for adults
Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.