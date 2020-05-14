Healthcare Workers look to the skies as CT Air National Guard flies over saying 'Thank You'

People from all over the state got a glimpse of the state Air National Guard’s C-130H aircraft.

HARTFORD, Conn — Operation American Resolve was conducted Thursday by the state Air National Guard who says this was a part of national effort to say, “thank you” to those on the front lines when battling COVID-19.

From Waterbury, to Vernon, to Hartford people from all over the state got a glimpse of the state air national guard’s C-130H aircraft.

This flyover hospitals and healthcare facilities had many healthcare workers happy for the support.

Saint Francis John Rodis said, “Whether it’s thank you signs or it’s food getting delivered or this flyover today it really helps us.”

Healthcare workers at Saint Francis say this latest show of appreciation from the guard helped put a little bit more pep in their step.

Kristin Pellegrino said, “Our teamwork has always been strong, but now it’s more than ever. You know it’s day-by-day, challenge-by-challenge, moment-by-moment, you just get through it and work on to the next one.”

The guard says seeing the crowds of healthcare workers smile was worth the effort put into this “thank you” operation.

Cpt. David Pytlik spoke with FOX61, he said, “One of the healthcare workers where I was said it’s just so nice to be outside, it’s just so nice to be able to step outside and just not be “ON” right now... to just take a moment and relax and decompress. If we were able to provide that in some way, then I feel like we accomplished our mission.”

But in the sea of nurses, doctors and medical staff, health officials say as the state barrels towards the May 20th re-opening date hospital workers say they are still a bit wary of what may come.

Dr. Rodis said, “You know unfortunately I’ve seen people out, saw some people going to the convenient store the other day and not wearing masks and I really had to ask myself what are you thinking. You know I have people dying in here.”

And behind him, Pellegrino echoed his thoughts. She said, “We are prepared, we’re ready but we’re worried. You know I think to let our guard down and the public letting their guard down is something to worry about. You know we are prepared for another way, but when it comes will know what to do this time.”

The Air National Guard says as the fight against COVID-19 continues the guard will be focusing its efforts on testing due to hospital capacity stabilizing in the state.