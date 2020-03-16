Connecticut area restaurants with take-out and delivery options amid COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — We’re working to empower our viewers amid the uncertainty brought by the Coronavirus. As restaurants and businesses have been ordered to stop dine in services, we have compiled a list of local restaurants offering take-out and delivery services. In addition, Dine-In Connecticut, Connecticut’s food delivery network is amending their hours of operation from 9am to 8pm as schools and businesses have been ordered to close. https://www.dineinct.com/
If you have a local business offering Take-Out or delivery services and aren’t listed below, please email us at newsteam@fox61.com.
HARTFORD:
Red Rock Tavern
-Take-out & Delivery
Black-Eyed Sally's Southern Kitchen & Bar-
- Delivery through DoorDash
The Capital Grille
-Take-Out, no delivery
Max Downtown
Call for more information on delivery & pickup order
(860) 522-2530
Agave Grill
-Take-Out, delivery through 3rd party vendor
Bear's Smokehouse Barbecue
-Take-Out, delivery starting on Tuesday 3/17
-Free delivery on catering bulk orders of $150
NEW HAVEN
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
-Take-Out
-No deliveries
Adriana's
-Take-Out between 11:30am-5pm starting on 3/17
-No deliveries
Prime 16
-Take-Out & Delivery through DoorDash
ZINC New Haven
-Closed until further notice
WATERBURY
Tiramisu Italian Restaurant
Muyuri Indian Bistro
-Take-Out & delivery after 3pm
Signatures
-Take-Out & deliveries through 3rd party vendor
Brass City Bistro
-Take-Out
-Delivery starting on 3/17
Maggie McFly's
-Take-out, curbside
-Free delivery starting 3/17
-10% off take-out and curbside
-Includes Brookfield, Glastonbury, Manchester, Middlebury & Southbury locations