Connecticut area restaurants with take-out and delivery options amid COVID-19

As restaurants and businesses have been ordered to stop dine in services, we have compiled a list of local restaurants offering take-out and delivery services.
HARTFORD, Conn. — We’re working to empower our viewers amid the uncertainty brought by the Coronavirus. As restaurants and businesses have been ordered to stop dine in services, we have compiled a list of local restaurants offering take-out and delivery services.  In addition, Dine-In Connecticut, Connecticut’s food delivery network is amending their hours of operation from 9am to 8pm as schools and businesses have been ordered to close. https://www.dineinct.com/

If you have a local business offering Take-Out or delivery services and aren’t listed below, please email us at newsteam@fox61.com.

HARTFORD:

Red Rock Tavern

-Take-out & Delivery

Black-Eyed Sally's Southern Kitchen & Bar-

- Delivery through DoorDash

The Capital Grille

-Take-Out, no delivery

Max Downtown

-Take-out, delivery through 3rd party vendor starting on Tuesday 3/17

Call for more information on delivery & pickup order

(860) 522-2530

Agave Grill

-Take-Out, delivery through 3rd party vendor

Bear's Smokehouse Barbecue

-Take-Out, delivery starting on Tuesday 3/17

-Free delivery on catering bulk orders of $150

NEW HAVEN

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

-Take-Out

-No deliveries

Adriana's

-Take-Out between 11:30am-5pm starting on 3/17

-No deliveries

Prime 16

-Take-Out & Delivery through DoorDash

ZINC New Haven

-Closed until further notice

WATERBURY

Tiramisu Italian Restaurant

-Take-Out & deliveries through 3rd party vendor

Muyuri Indian Bistro

-Take-Out & delivery after 3pm

Signatures

-Take-Out & deliveries through 3rd party vendor

Brass City Bistro

-Take-Out

-Delivery starting on 3/17

Maggie McFly's

-Take-out, curbside

-Free delivery starting 3/17

-10% off take-out and curbside

-Includes Brookfield, Glastonbury, Manchester, Middlebury & Southbury locations