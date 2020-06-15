For state museums and attractions, Phase 2 is Object #1

“A museum isn’t a museum without visitors.”

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — “We’re really excited, our visitors have missed us,” said Gina Maria Alimberti, the business manager at the Connecticut Trolley Museum.

The Trolley Museum, where guests can go back in time and ride on prized streetcars that are meticulously maintained, will welcome visitors back to their East Windsor grounds this Saturday for the first time in months.

“We’ve been working hard the last month putting all the protocols and polices together,” said Alimberti who added that visitors on their open air trolley car will be limited to about 10 people per ride and hand sanitizing stations will be all around their property.

Alimberti noted that the staff of volunteers at the Trolley Museum are especially pleased to be open for Fathers’ Day.

Venues like the Mark Twain Museum in Hartford will open this Friday, requiring guests to wear masks and tours will be limited to just five people.

The Connecticut Science Center plans to open to the public on June 26th and will follow CDC guidelines as they open their doors again.

In Windsor Locks, the New England Air Museum will open after more than three months, they shut their large hangar door on March 13th.

Amanda Goodheart Parks, the director of education at the Air Museum said, “we are following the Reopen Connecticut Panel’s museum sector guidelines about social distancing and hand sanitizers.”

Goodheart Parks added, “A museum isn’t a museum without visitors.”

Here is what will be allowed to reopen in phase two: