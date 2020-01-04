Connecticut banks and credit unions agree to provide mortgage payment relief

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement on Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont announced Tuesday that the more than 50 credit unions and banks in the state agreed to offer mortgage relief to the residents and businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the briefing, Gov. Lamont was joined by Commissioner Jorge Perez at the Connecticut Department of Banking, Bruce Adams, president and CEO of the Credit Union League of Connecticut, and Tom Mongellow, president and CEO of the Connecticut Bankers Association.

“This agreement with our financial institutions will allow Connecticut residents to obtain some relief as this public health emergency has had an impact on thousands of people in our state,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank each of these financial institutions that will provide this relief and applaud their participation in this agreement. The way we are going to get through this crisis is by working together, and this is an example of how we are going to get that done.”

Under the agreement, there will be a 90-day grace period for all mortgage payments, relief from fees and charges for 90 days, no new foreclosures for 60 days, and your credit score will not change if you ask for relief. The agreement is similar to the relief efforts that New Jersey and California have approved in their respective states.

“This is a time when we need our entire financial services industry to come together to work tirelessly for the people of Connecticut, which is why I have asked the banks and credit unions to join forces and present one united approach which tells all of Connecticut, ‘We are in this together,’” Commissioner Perez said. “I am pleased to see that these efforts are well underway and that they are helping Connecticut residents work through this challenge.”

More than 50 credit unions and banks are participating and the Governor's office said more are expected to follow. For more information on the relief and additional updates to the list, click here.

Below is a list of banks and credit unions participating*:

Bank of America

Chelsea Groton Bank

Citizens Bank

Collinsville Bank

Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank

Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust

First County Bank

Guilford Savings Bank

Ion Bank

Jewett City Savings Bank

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Liberty Bank

Litchfield Bancorp

Milford Bank

New Haven Bank

Newtown Savings Bank

Northwest Community Bank

PeoplesBank (Mass)

People's United Bank

Salisbury Bank and Trust Company

Thomaston Savings Bank

Torrington Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank

Webster Bank

Westfield Bank

Windsor Federal Savings

American Eagle Financial Credit Union

Bridgeport City Employees Federal Credit Union

Cencap Federal Credit Union

Charter Oak Federal Credit Union

Community Credit Union of Milford

Connex Credit Union

Consolidated Controls Corporation Federal Credit Union

CorePlus Federal Credit Union

Crosspoint Federal Credit Union

Connecticut State Employees Credit Union

CSP Employees Federal Credit Union

Dutch Point Credit Union

Enfield Community Federal Credit Union

First Bristol Federal Credit Union

General Electric Employees Federal Credit Union

Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union

Greater Waterbury Healthcare Federal Credit Union

Greenwich Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union

Groton Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union

Hartford Federal Credit Union

Healthcare Financial Credit Union

Members Credit Union

MembersFirst CT Federal Credit Union

Metropolitan District Employees Credit Union

Mutual Security Credit Union

New Haven County Credit Union

Northeast Family Federal Credit Union

Northwest Hills Credit Union

Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union

Seasons Federal Credit Union

Sikorsky Financial Credit Union

Skyline Financial CU

SoundView Financial Credit Union

St. Vincent's Medical Center Federal Credit Union

Tri-Town Teachers Federal Credit Union

Waterbury Postal Employees Federal Credit Union

Western Connecticut Federal Credit Union