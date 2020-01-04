Connecticut banks and credit unions agree to provide mortgage payment relief

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont announced Tuesday that the more than 50 credit unions and banks in the state agreed to offer mortgage relief to the residents and businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the briefing, Gov. Lamont was joined by Commissioner Jorge Perez at the Connecticut Department of Banking, Bruce Adams, president and CEO of the Credit Union League of Connecticut, and Tom Mongellow, president and CEO of the Connecticut Bankers Association.
“This agreement with our financial institutions will allow Connecticut residents to obtain some relief as this public health emergency has had an impact on thousands of people in our state,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank each of these financial institutions that will provide this relief and applaud their participation in this agreement. The way we are going to get through this crisis is by working together, and this is an example of how we are going to get that done.”
Under the agreement, there will be a 90-day grace period for all mortgage payments, relief from fees and charges for 90 days, no new foreclosures for 60 days, and your credit score will not change if you ask for relief. The agreement is similar to the relief efforts that New Jersey and California have approved in their respective states.
“This is a time when we need our entire financial services industry to come together to work tirelessly for the people of Connecticut, which is why I have asked the banks and credit unions to join forces and present one united approach which tells all of Connecticut, ‘We are in this together,’” Commissioner Perez said. “I am pleased to see that these efforts are well underway and that they are helping Connecticut residents work through this challenge.”
More than 50 credit unions and banks are participating and the Governor's office said more are expected to follow. For more information on the relief and additional updates to the list, click here.
Below is a list of banks and credit unions participating*:
Bank of America
Chelsea Groton Bank
Citizens Bank
Collinsville Bank
Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank
Essex Savings Bank
Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust
First County Bank
Guilford Savings Bank
Ion Bank
Jewett City Savings Bank
JP Morgan Chase Bank
Liberty Bank
Litchfield Bancorp
Milford Bank
New Haven Bank
Newtown Savings Bank
Northwest Community Bank
PeoplesBank (Mass)
People's United Bank
Salisbury Bank and Trust Company
Thomaston Savings Bank
Torrington Savings Bank
Union Savings Bank
Webster Bank
Westfield Bank
Windsor Federal Savings
American Eagle Financial Credit Union
Bridgeport City Employees Federal Credit Union
Cencap Federal Credit Union
Charter Oak Federal Credit Union
Community Credit Union of Milford
Connex Credit Union
Consolidated Controls Corporation Federal Credit Union
CorePlus Federal Credit Union
Crosspoint Federal Credit Union
Connecticut State Employees Credit Union
CSP Employees Federal Credit Union
Dutch Point Credit Union
Enfield Community Federal Credit Union
First Bristol Federal Credit Union
General Electric Employees Federal Credit Union
Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union
Greater Waterbury Healthcare Federal Credit Union
Greenwich Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union
Groton Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union
Hartford Federal Credit Union
Healthcare Financial Credit Union
Members Credit Union
MembersFirst CT Federal Credit Union
Metropolitan District Employees Credit Union
Mutual Security Credit Union
New Haven County Credit Union
Northeast Family Federal Credit Union
Northwest Hills Credit Union
Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union
Seasons Federal Credit Union
Sikorsky Financial Credit Union
Skyline Financial CU
SoundView Financial Credit Union
St. Vincent's Medical Center Federal Credit Union
Tri-Town Teachers Federal Credit Union
Waterbury Postal Employees Federal Credit Union
Western Connecticut Federal Credit Union
*(Accurate as of March 31)