What to expect if you’re headed to the beach for Memorial Day weekend

While shoreline state park beaches have never closed during the pandemic, there are some changes to consider.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Memorial Day weekend is when most folks start thinking about heading to the beach. And, beginning Friday, there are some guidelines you will need to follow at state park beaches.

Beginning Friday, you are permitted to swim at any of these beaches. But, when you plop down your chairs or your blankets, you will be required to be 15 feet from the next closest group.

"So it’s a 6-foot radius around one group and then a 6-foot radius around another group and then a 3-foot walkway in between that group," said Will Healey, spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

And, there’s still a restriction on the group size, which remains no more than five, all of whom must live in the same household.

"People shouldn’t you know meet up with groups of friends to go to the beach," said Healey.

"It’s weird to have to do that, but at the same time, I know some people who have passed from this COVID-19, so I want to be mindful," said Ellen Brooks, from Windsor Locks., sitting with a group of friends at Hammonasset State Park Beach.

Frank Crowley, of Westbrook, calls Hammonasset "more than a place for me. It’s really meditation and very spiritual. I need that."

Out of state visitors won’t be turned away from state park beaches, but are encouraged to use beaches in their own states. But, if you’re coming to a state park beach this weekend, arrive early.

"They are open but it will be less capable than what you’re used to in past years and those limitations can be as low as 25% of the normal capacity," Healey said.

Mr. Crowley says this greatly reduced capacity could cause problems.

"I’m afraid of the clash or the conflict that’s going to be two immovable forces are going to irrupt. We don’t need demonstrations on Hammonasset."

Beaches in New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts will be open beginning this weekend, but there will be restrictions in place.