Here's what you need to know about Connecticut casinos as the state rolls back restrictions

Foxwoods is maintaining its cautious approach, while Mohegan Sun is no longer requiring fully-vaccinated guests and team members to wear masks on the reservation.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Most of Connecticut's COVID-19 mandates were lifted Wednesday, allowing the state to regain a sense of normalcy.

There will be no more capacity limits for businesses

People who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks inside

However, things may look a little different for people exploring the state's casinos.

Here's what guests can expect:

The Mashantucket Pequot tribe, maintaining its cautious approach, says face masks will still be required throughout the property.

Social distancing on the property is being scaled down from six feet to three feet, while continuous cleaning of high-touch areas will remain.

Additionally, Foxwoods plans on cautiously easing some of its other COVID-19 protocols, including capacity restrictions.

"The strategic rollback plan for our COVID-19 measures is highly calculated and thoughtfully timed to ensure we do this right and keep our resort safe,” Foxwoods President and CEO, Jason Guyot said. "With the exception of face masks, all protocols will be lifted by or before May 19, aligning with Connecticut’s plans. We will closely monitor our approach but are ready to introduce a safe and more relaxed ‘next to normal’ environment for our guests and team members ahead of summer."

Mohegan sun announced fully-vaccinated guests and team members are no longer required to wear a mask while on the reservation.

The resort and casino will continue temperature checks, but they will be monitored remotely at entrances to the property.

Mohegan Sun is also bringing back more live entertainment to the arena.

Officials say will return July 18, with many shows scheduled through the end of the year.

"We have been preparing for this day for a long time and we believe that being open this past year operationally makes us more than ready to safely deliver the memorable entertainment experiences that we have become known for.” Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment said. "July 18th will certainly be a special night when our first public concert returns with Air Supply taking the stage."

The Mohegan Sun Arena calendar for 2021 is available here.

