Catholic churches in Hartford Archdiocese, Norwich Diocese to resume weekday masses Monday

Bridgeport diocese to start next week

HARTFORD, Conn — As of Monday, Catholic churches will be holding weekday mass in the Hartford Archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Hartford announced plans to resume public Masses with public health guidelines in place on May 23.

The diocese of Norwich will also resume weekday masses on Monday. The Bridgeport diocese will resume weekday masses next week.

parishes will be allowed to reopen for public weekday Masses only.

According to the new guidelines, Archbishop Blair has extended the dispensation of Sunday Mass obligation through Sunday, September 6.

The following rules are included in the archdioceses reopening guidelines:

No more than 50 people may attend Mass at one time.

People must also remain 6-feet apart while in the building.

Attendees are required to wear masks or face coverings, bring hand sanitizer for use during the liturgy

The ban of any publicly scheduled confessions is lifted, but done at the discretion of the pastor

The update comes after the initially cancelled services effective March 17 and subsequently extended that to April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said they were complying with the CDC and Governor Lamont's executive orders.

Now, with the lessening of pandemic cases, officials said individuals can expect new guidance for parishes next week.

According to the Archdiocese of Hartford, plans include resuming public Masses on weekdays at first, then expanding to Sundays.

Priests have celebrated daily Mass alone with no congregation, remembering in prayer all who are affected by the pandemic.

Officials encouraged parishes to make provisions for their churches to be open at some time so that individuals can still come and pray.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had prepared a draft of reopening guidelines for churches and other houses of worship weeks ago that included measures like maintaining distance between parishioners and limiting the size of gatherings.

The Archdiocese of Hartford thanked parishioners for their patience and understanding during this process.