Connecticut Chief State's Medical examiner says more tests needed on infant who died

Final cause of death not issued as yet

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The Office of the Chief's State's Medical Examiner said further tests will be done on the body of a newborn who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Ned Lamont had said last Wednesday that a six-week-old baby died at a hospital in the Hartford area had the coronavirus.

An email from officials on Monday said, "The infant did test positive for the COVID-19 virus and an autopsy was done at the OCME last week. At the current time, we have not issued a final cause of death. There are numerous tests that we must do on infant deaths before issuing a final cause of death."

Last week FOX61 confirmed that the baby was a girl and she was a Hartford resident.

The cause of death is unknown. State officials say the unidentified child was unresponsive when taken to the hospital and later died.

The infant tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during a postmortem exam.

A spokesman for the governor said officials did not know whether the infant had underlying medical conditions.