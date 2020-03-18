Connecticut Children's launches pediatric hotline to address community, parent COVID-19 concerns

The hotline, which launches Thursday at 8 a.m. will fill provide expert advice and information about this quickly evolving pandemic to the public.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Children’s announced Wednesday their plans to help ease the concerns of community pediatricians and parents regarding coronavirus.

According to hospital officials, a COVID hotline will provide expert advice and information about this quickly evolving pandemic to the public. To access the hotline, parents and pediatricians can call 1-833-226-2362.

The hotline, which launches Thursday at 8 a.m. will fill the gap and ensure there is a trusted one-stop resource, officials say.

“It is important parents get the answers they need regarding their children, when they need it,” Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief and Infectious Disease specialist at Connecticut Children’s said.

The hotline will connect callers to a Connecticut Children’s clinician 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“The hotline will not only answer general questions about the pediatric impact of the coronavirus, but will also provide direction to families and providers about when patients need to be seen by a specialist or in the hospital or emergency department,” Dr. Salazar continued. “It will help provide callers with the latest information and education about how the virus is escalating or shifting.”

In addition to the hotline, the community is encoruaged to visit the Coronavirus Information Center on the Connecticut Children’s website.

According to officials, the Information Center features answers from frequently asked questions, blogs about how to talk to your child about the outbreak, information about virtual visit options and ways to keep a schedule while schools are closed.

Community pediatricians will also find webinars, clinical pathways, referral guidelines and information to share with for patients and families.