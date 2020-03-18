Connecticut Children’s to open live hotline for COVID-19

Connecticut Children’s told FOX61 blogs are available on their website that discusses how you can talk to your kids about what’s happening.

This is a difficult time for all of us, but it’s important to remember that children look to adults for support and guidance. At 8-AM Wednesday, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center will open a hotline for parents or pediatricians looking to speak live with a clinician about COVID-19 and how it relates to kids. The number is 1-833-226-2362.

Dr. Juan Salazar said, “It provides direction to families and providers about when families need to be seen by specialists in the hospital or in the emergency department. It is very important that we follow recommendations so we don’t overburden our emergency department clinicians.“

“Be not afraid,” said Dr. Salazar. ”We’re taking care of this. It is a serious illness and if you follow the recommendations from the health authorities with social distancing we will get through this. That’s what happened in China. The epidemic is winding down there. They are seeing success and we will see it also and I want to give you that message of optimism during this difficult time.”

And that term. ‘Social distancing.‘ You’ve heard it a lot. What does it really do?

Dr. Michelle McKee said it’s a two-fold benefit. “Trying to limit the transmission of the virus from one person to another. It also has implication that we can try and spread the illness in a more slow manner.”

Developmental Pediatrician Dr. Robert Keder says the two most important things you can give kids is your stability and a routine for them.

“Make it a little bit like school. And utilize different resources. We can still go outside with the weather permitting as long as we are keeping our distance from one another and we can still keep up with other family members so this is a time where just as much where you would schedule play dates, schedule FaceTime dates,” said Dr. Keder.