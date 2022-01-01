Connecticut cities and towns distribute COVID-19 test kits

Distribution has begun as cities and towns get their kits.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Several Cities and towns across Connecticut are preparing to distribute COVID-19 rapid test kits from the state to residents this weekend.



Waterbury’s Director of Health Aisling McGuckin told FOX61 that the city will distribute 7,000 tests to the public Sunday, January 2, at 10am at two locations: City Hall and Municipal Stadium on Watertown Avenue.



COVID-19 tests have been in high demand.



“It’s been hard to find any COVID testing because you either have to wait in a car line for about 4 hours or just look out at they don’t have any so definitely it’s been hard. With the free home test, I think that’s something everyone can use so we could just do it ourselves,” said Waterbury resident Shaquana Dixon.



The city of Waterbury is receiving 8,400 covid-19 rapid tests from the state, 7,000 of which will be distributed to the public Sunday on a first come, first served basis. McGuckin said the other 1,400 are reserved for first responders.



The kits are only for Waterbury residents and those in line will be asked for proof of residency.



Wolcott distributed 11,00 test kits Saturday and Police Chief Edward Stephens told FOX61 the kits went fast.



“It took us an hour and 8 minutes to get rid of 1,100 covid test kits,” Stephens said. “There were five people there at 9 o’clock this morning waiting.”



They ran out early, but are expecting another 900 kits in the future.



Chief Stephens advice for Connecticut residents who want the tests:



“First of all, you have to be patient. You’re going to be waiting in line. When you are in line, have your ID or your license, whatever they’re asking for, have that ready.”



The state received an overnight shipment of 426,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits Friday for cities and towns to distribute.



“If you’re showing symptoms get a test, if you’re going to be going in the school on Monday, a public safety worker, forward facing public folks, feel like you may have something going on, get a test, otherwise if you can hold off a little bit, we’re going to have a lot more test in the next couple of weeks but that would allow us to prioritize people that are most in need,” Governor Lamont said at a news conference Friday.



Director McGuckin wants to remind residents to continue using responsible practices: social distancing and masking, which she said is critical with the omicron variant going around.



The city hopes to get another shipment of kits from the state later this week.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News.

