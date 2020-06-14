CT COVID-19 Updates: Lamont's office releases daily numbers showing downward trend continues

HARTFORD, Conn — For the latest coronavirus news, click here. Refresh often for new information as it becomes available. Scroll down for updates for the week of June 14.
June 14
Gov. Ned Lamont's office released its daily update on stats in the state's fight against the Coronavirus, indicating the downward trend in the figures.
As of Sunday, 45,088 people have tested positive, an increase of 94; Fifteen more people have died, 4,201 people have died; 205 people are currently hospitalized which is a decrease of 28 and 347,190 more tests have been reported bringing the total to 4,852.
Hartford Public Library will offer contactless service starting June 22
Hartford Public Library will start the process of restoring services in mid-June by opening up its book drops for returns and taking hold requests for books and other materials.
Complete information about the service restoration can be found here: https://hplct.libguides.com/pickup or by going to the Hartford Public Library app.
“We continue to be cautious and deliberate in our preparations to resume service because the health and safety of our entire community is our priority during this pandemic,” said Bridget Quinn-Carey, HPL president and CEO.
Customers can begin to return items to book drops on Monday, June 15. The materials will be quarantined for 72 hours prior to being checked back in. Fines for overdue materials will continue to be waived until September 1, 2020. Book drops are available at the Downtown Library, Park Branch, Albany Branch, Camp Field Branch, and Dwight Branch.
Customers may begin to place holds on materials starting Monday, June 15. The library will introduce a new service called “HPL Grab Bag.” A customer who is looking for something to read or watch but might not be sure of just what to pick can fill out a form online about their interests and an HPL librarian will select books for them to try. Customers who don’t have online access can call the library to access the service.