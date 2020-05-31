CT COVID-19 Updates: 32 additional deaths; Number of hospitalizations continues to drop

For the latest coronavirus news, click here. Refresh often for new information as it becomes available. Scroll down for updates for the week of May 31.
32 additional deaths; Number of hospitalizations continues to drop
Gov. Ned Lamont's office said while 32 additional people died from COVID-19 related causes. The number of hospitalizations has continued to drop by 52 people.
A problem in data collection impacted teh transmission of testing numbers. The discrepancy will be corrected in Monday's report.