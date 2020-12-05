Here's what Connecticut's COVID-19 curve looks like a week before partial reopening

The number of people needing hospitalization for Coronavirus and the number of new deaths continue to trend down.

Nine days before Connecticut starts a gradual and phased reopening of businesses, and data from the Department of Public Health is showing positive signs.

Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders have said that a continued downward trend of hospitalizations is key to reopening.

Connecticut has seen 18 days of hospitalization decline, with the exception one small uptick midway on May 4.

On May 10, DPH reported 1,212 people in Connecticut hospitals for COVID-19. That's down 767 from the 1,972 people in the hospital on April 22.

The governor and his reopening committee have pointed to total hospitalizations as the key metric because it represents the number of people sick enough to need to be in the hospital.

For example, the administration has shied away from total number of new cases because Increased testing could lead to a higher number of positive cases, when those cases may be people who are asymptomatic and not needing treatment.

The number of deaths reported each day is also in a state of decline. 41 New deaths were reported Monday. In the first ten days of May, 751 deaths were reported by the Department of Public Health. Those deaths may have occurred before their day of reporting.