Here's what Connecticut's Coronavirus curve looks like on the eve of Phase One reopening

The number of people needing hospitalization for Coronavirus and the number of new deaths continue to trend down.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The night before Connecticut tip-toes into reopening, data from the Department of Public Health is showing some positive signs

Connecticut has seen 26 days of hospitalization decline, with the exception of one small uptick midway on May 4.

On May 19, DPH reported 914 people in Connecticut hospitals for COVID-19. That is down 1,058 from the peak of 1,972 people in the hospital on April 22.The last time hospitalizations were this low was April 3.

The governor and his reopening committee have pointed to total hospitalizations as the key metric because it represents the number of people sick enough to need to be in the hospital.

For example, the administration has shied away from total number of new cases because Increased testing could lead to a higher number of positive cases, when those cases may be people who are asymptomatic and not needing treatment.

In total there have been 38,430 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Connecticut. The state added 314 cases Tuesday.

Many have asked FOX61 if the hospitalization number is decreasing because people are recovering, or if the decline is attributed to deaths. Unfortunately we don't have all the data to be able to determine that.

The state has not released a regular tally of daily hospital discharges or new admissions. The DPH data team has said they are working to get that information from the Connecticut Hospital Association, but that data has yet to be posted.

Connecticut Coronavirus Deaths

The average number of new deaths has been in a general state of decline in the last month. For the last week the average has been generally flat.

DPH reported 23 new deaths Tuesday (marked in orange), the lowest single-day death toll since April 6 (marked in yellow).

The dotted line on the graph above shows where the 7-day moving average is. That moving average has dropped from about 110 deaths per day in April to about 70 deaths per day now.

In total, 3,472 people in Connecticut have died COVID-related deaths.

The two big spikes in April include deaths that had gone previously unreported.

Testing

One of the criteria for reopening was to dramatically increase testing in Connecticut. The goal is to get front-line workers and asymptomatic people tested. The good news is that testing has been steadily increasing since the beginning of May.

185,520 tests have been performed in Connecticut to date. 85,263 tests have been performed in May alone.