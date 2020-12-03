Connecticut coronavirus updates | Bridgeport cancels all St. Patrick's Day parade events

Schools are taking precautionary measures to keep students and staff healthy and safe

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus and how Connecticut governments and communities are responding. These updates are for the Connecticut area for Thursday, March 12.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

CCSU campus closing immediately

School officials received word that a CCSU student had potential exposure to an individual who is currently being tested for coronavirus. The school's campus will be closed immediately. Faculty, staff, and students are asked to leave campus until further notice. Any questions can be sent to covidupdate@ccsu.edu.

The University of Hartford will extend their Spring Break and move classes online.

The University of Hartford has announced measures they are implementing regarding coronavirus safety. You can read them on their health and wellness page. The school asks if anyone has additional questions to forward them to COVID19@hartford.edu.

City of Bridgeport cancels all St. Patrick's Day activities

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim's office announced Thursday that all St. Patrick's Day activities have been canceled. The cancellation includes the road race, scheduled for this Sunday, and the parade, scheduled for next Tuesday.

The city cites public health and safety.

Old State House in Hartford closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning.

Kidcity Children's Museum in Middletown closes doors they said in a Facebook post. They said while there were no reported illnesses, they will close their doors for the time being. The museum said they will re-open when "it seems right", and that they will continue to pay their staff.

Darien Public Schools have announced they are closing Thursday. Classes are expected to resume on Thursday, March 26th. The closure includes the cancelation of academic, athletic, and extracurricular activities.

UConn moves classes online and announces other restrictions. A virtual town hall will be held Thursday at noon to address students' questions.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, UConn will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. It is expected that this will remain the case until at least Monday, April 6. If this is extended, the university will communicate that well in advance. All faculty need to provide this option to their students. No faculty members should cancel their courses. Students will be graded and given credit as they normally would. The provost and deans will work with their faculty to develop individualized accommodation plans for courses such as labs, law clinics, internships and clinical placements that are not amenable to online delivery.

will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law. It is expected that this will remain the case until at least Monday, April 6. If this is extended, the university will communicate that well in advance. All faculty need to provide this option to their students. No faculty members should cancel their courses. Students will be graded and given credit as they normally would. The provost and deans will work with their faculty to develop individualized accommodation plans for courses such as labs, law clinics, internships and clinical placements that are not amenable to online delivery. UConn Health will issue separate guidance to its students, faculty and staff by close of business Thursday, March 12.

Health will issue separate guidance to its students, faculty and staff by close of business Thursday, March 12. All students who are able to remain at home or elsewhere following spring break should do so. For those residential students who will remain at UConn during spring break or have no alternative but to return to campus following spring break, Student Affairs/Residential Life will work directly with them to assess needs and ensure accommodation. The Rec Center will be closed, as will other facilities. A dining facility and other essential services will remain open.

during spring break or have no alternative but to return to campus following spring break, Student Affairs/Residential Life will work directly with them to assess needs and ensure accommodation. The Rec Center will be closed, as will other facilities. A dining facility and other essential services will remain open. Effective Saturday, March 14, employees on the Storrs campus, regional campuses, and law school who are able to telecommute should plan to work from home, with the approval of their supervisor, until at least Monday, April 6. Employees must speak to their supervisors in advance to confirm they both agree that the employee is able to telecommute. Further guidance will be provided within the next 24 hours. Employees who cannot telecommute should report to work as scheduled.

Also effective Saturday, March 14, no events larger than 100 people will be permitted on any campus. This includes all events, meetings and performances, which should be canceled or postponed if they involve more than 100 people. Extension faculty who work regularly with groups of people throughout the state on programming may continue to do so, provided the group is fewer than 100 people.

With respect to intercollege athletics, competitions may continue. However, spectators will not be permitted to attend, per guidance from the NCAA, including for tournament games.

Greenwich Public Schools: District closure

Officials say that Greenwich public schools will close Thursday and will remain closed next week. Officials say they have worked with local health officials to reach the decision. They will continue to evaluate the circumstances over the coming days.

Keigwin Middle School closed Thursday and Friday

The Middletown school confirmed that they will be closed today and Friday. They join several other schools and school districts as officials take precautions against the coronavirus.

Gov. Lamont administration provides an update on coronavirus preparedness and response efforts

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Lamont's administration confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient is an elderly gentleman who lives in a private residence in New Canaan and is hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital. There is no exposure threat that we can identify, according to Dr. Matthew Cartter DPH.

Connecticut College to move classes online

Connecticut College will transition to online classes starting after spring break and continue until at least April 30. The campus will not be closed and classes are set to begin March 25.

New Haven JCC to close until March 15 for cleaning

The New Haven JCC released a statement saying that its doors will be closed at least through March 15 for a "deep cleaning." Recently, the administration was made aware of family that was in contact with an individual that test positive with the virus. Several people with that said person have symptoms of illness.

Middletown cancels upcoming city events due to coronavirus

Middletown Mayor Benjamin Florsheim's office released a list of upcoming canceled upcoming city events. Some of those events include the Mayor's Ball and the Arts Advocacy Award Ceremony. You can read the full list of cancelations by clicking here.

Mayor Ganim announces all city senior centers to close out of abundance of caution to protect Bridgeport’s most vulnerable population

Mayor Ganim announced today that all city Senior Centers will close until further notice out of an abundance of caution to prevent seniors and our older population from contracting and suffering severe effects of the Coronavirus. After careful assessment of the present situation regarding COVID-19, effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, 2020, all City of Bridgeport Senior Centers will be closed until further notice. This decision to close the centers was made after diligent consideration of our most vulnerable populations being in the category of higher risk. Early data suggests older people are more likely to contract COVID-19 due to lower immune systems and they are more likely to have underlying health conditions. More >>

Hartford to temporarily close senior centers, pause daytime recreation for adults

The City of Hartford announced that effective Monday, March 16, 2020, the four senior centers in the city will be closed until further notice due to the elevated risk coronavirus poses to senior citizens, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The City is working to ensure meal delivery to seniors who eat at the senior centers. In addition, the City will suspend daytime programming for adults at its two recreation centers, which is utilized primarily by retirees, also effective Monday, March 16, 2020. Both of these measures will be re-evaluated after two weeks. If residents are concerned about any symptoms they may have, they should call Hartford HealthCare’s hotline at 860-972-8100 to speak with a clinician. The latest information about coronavirus and guidance for residents is available in English and Spanish at Hartford.gov.

Manchester Community College will move all classes online after spring break. Their website said that this will be the case until at least Sunday, April 5. Campus will remain open for day-to-day functions and staff will be allowed on campus. For students who do not have access to the internet, computer labs will be available. All campus events scheduled between March 14 and April 5 are canceled (no matter the size), including those sponsored by external clients.

New Haven will close Nathan Hale School on Thursday March 12, 2020 and Friday March 13, 2020 due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student under their care attending the school.

Hartford HealthCare Announced “Pilot” Drive-By Testing

There will be a 3pm press conference to showcase the drive-by and Telehealth Testing for COVID-19. More >>

WCSU info on coronavirus response

Western CT State University will be canceling on-campus classes starting this Friday until April 4. Students will take online classes only. The University will be open to conduct business operations only - The reason that the State Universities are doing this is because spring break starts on Friday, the University cannot guarantee that students did not visit prohibited areas.

Westport Schools Closed

We have just learned that a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus. Based upon discussions with and at the direction of Mr. Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District, the Westport School District will be closed until further notice following today’s regularly scheduled dismissal. This includes all after-school and evening activities, including athletics. We will immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials.

Lauralton Hall in Milford closes

Lauralton Hall is closed March 11-13. Teaching and learning continues online.