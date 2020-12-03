Connecticut coronavirus updates | Keigwin Middle School in Middletown closed Thursday and Friday

The school joins several others in taking precaution against coronavirus

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus and how Connecticut governments and communities are responding. These updates are for the Connecticut area for Thursday, March 12.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Keigwin Middle School closed Thursday and Friday

The Middletown school confirmed that they will be closed today and Friday. They join several other schools and school districts as officials take precautions against the coronavirus.

Gov. Lamont administration provides an update on coronavirus preparedness and response efforts

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Lamont's administration confirmed a third case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient is an elderly gentleman who lives in a private residence in New Canaan and is hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital. There is no exposure threat that we can identify, according to Dr. Matthew Cartter DPH.

Connecticut College to move classes online

Connecticut College will transition to online classes starting after spring break and continue until at least April 30. The campus will not be closed and classes are set to begin March 25.

New Haven JCC to close until March 15 for cleaning

The New Haven JCC released a statement saying that its doors will be closed at least through March 15 for a "deep cleaning." Recently, the administration was made aware of family that was in contact with an individual that test positive with the virus. Several people with that said person have symptoms of illness.

Middletown cancels upcoming city events due to coronavirus

Middletown Mayor Benjamin Florsheim's office released a list of upcoming canceled upcoming city events. Some of those events include the Mayor's Ball and the Arts Advocacy Award Ceremony. You can read the full list of cancelations by clicking here.

Mayor Ganim announces all city senior centers to close out of abundance of caution to protect Bridgeport’s most vulnerable population

Mayor Ganim announced today that all city Senior Centers will close until further notice out of an abundance of caution to prevent seniors and our older population from contracting and suffering severe effects of the Coronavirus. After careful assessment of the present situation regarding COVID-19, effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, 2020, all City of Bridgeport Senior Centers will be closed until further notice. This decision to close the centers was made after diligent consideration of our most vulnerable populations being in the category of higher risk. Early data suggests older people are more likely to contract COVID-19 due to lower immune systems and they are more likely to have underlying health conditions. More >>

Hartford to temporarily close senior centers, pause daytime recreation for adults

The City of Hartford announced that effective Monday, March 16, 2020, the four senior centers in the city will be closed until further notice due to the elevated risk coronavirus poses to senior citizens, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The City is working to ensure meal delivery to seniors who eat at the senior centers. In addition, the City will suspend daytime programming for adults at its two recreation centers, which is utilized primarily by retirees, also effective Monday, March 16, 2020. Both of these measures will be re-evaluated after two weeks. If residents are concerned about any symptoms they may have, they should call Hartford HealthCare’s hotline at 860-972-8100 to speak with a clinician. The latest information about coronavirus and guidance for residents is available in English and Spanish at Hartford.gov.

Manchester Community College will move all classes online after spring break. Their website said that this will be the case until at least Sunday, April 5. Campus will remain open for day-to-day functions and staff will be allowed on campus. For students who do not have access to the internet, computer labs will be available. All campus events scheduled between March 14 and April 5 are canceled (no matter the size), including those sponsored by external clients.

New Haven will close Nathan Hale School on Thursday March 12, 2020 and Friday March 13, 2020 due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student under their care attending the school.

Hartford HealthCare Announced “Pilot” Drive-By Testing

There will be a 3pm press conference to showcase the drive-by and Telehealth Testing for COVID-19. More >>

WCSU info on coronavirus response

Western CT State University will be canceling on-campus classes starting this Friday until April 4. Students will take online classes only. The University will be open to conduct business operations only - The reason that the State Universities are doing this is because spring break starts on Friday, the University cannot guarantee that students did not visit prohibited areas.

Westport Schools Closed

We have just learned that a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus. Based upon discussions with and at the direction of Mr. Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District, the Westport School District will be closed until further notice following today’s regularly scheduled dismissal. This includes all after-school and evening activities, including athletics. We will immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials.

Lauralton Hall in Milford closes

Lauralton Hall is closed March 11-13. Teaching and learning continues online.