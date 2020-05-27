x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

Connecticut could lose 45,000 child care spaces after virus

A report released Tuesday by Gov. Ned Lamont’s reopening advisory committee recommends phased-in testing for COVID-19 in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut could lose about 45,000 child care spaces because of the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Beth Bye, the commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, said Tuesday during a video news conference that more federal assistance is needed to financially help providers, many of whom were operating on tight budgets before the advent of COVID-19. 

A report released Tuesday by Gov. Ned Lamont’s reopening advisory committee recommends phased-in testing for COVID-19 in Connecticut, from about 45,000 tests per week now to 200,000 per week by Sept. 1, when faculty, staff, students at state universities and schools will be tested. 

RELATED: Fauci definitively states hydroxychloroquine lacks efficacy against coronavirus

RELATED: Test positive for coronavirus? CDC updates quarantine guidance

RELATED: Poll: Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine