Connecticut could lose 45,000 child care spaces after virus

A report released Tuesday by Gov. Ned Lamont’s reopening advisory committee recommends phased-in testing for COVID-19 in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut could lose about 45,000 child care spaces because of the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beth Bye, the commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, said Tuesday during a video news conference that more federal assistance is needed to financially help providers, many of whom were operating on tight budgets before the advent of COVID-19.