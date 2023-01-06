6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels

Communities in the high category are highly encouraged by the CDC to wear a mask indoors and to avoid non-essential trips to indoor public places.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC.

The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham.

Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category.

Communities in the high category are highly encouraged by the CDC to wear a mask indoors and to avoid non-essential trips to indoor public places.

Fairfield and New London Counties are listed in the medium category, in which the CDC recommends those at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID to wear a mask indoors.

This is a developing story.

