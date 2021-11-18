Lamont urges vaccine providers not to wait for federal regulators on boosters

Currently, the CDC has eligibility requirements for booster shots. The CDC and FDA are meeting this week to determine if the eligibility requirements can go.

VERNON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont urged COVID-19 vaccine providers not to wait on federal regulators and start administrating booster shots for all adult Connecticut residents.

The governor’s remarks come as a federal advisory panel is meeting Friday to discuss expanding access to boosters shots to all adults, potentially making shots available as soon as this weekend.

During a news conference at Rockville General Hospital in Vernon on Thursday, Lamont said he wants providers to start vaccinating now.

"Yeah, I think I am. The CDC speaks Latin. I can’t figure out who’s eligible and who’s not eligible," he said.

At this time, the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) differs depending on the vaccine you first got.

Currently, people 65 years or older who got their last Pfizer or Moderna shot more than six months ago are eligible for the booster shot. People who are 18 and over and it’s been two months since receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot can get a booster.

Residents who are immunocompromised, or work or live in a high-risk setting are also eligible for a booster.

Sound confusing? It is.

"I know the messaging has been confusing," admitted Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut's Commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

This is why Lamont wants vaccine providers to start issuing booster shots now - for all adults

"Get it before Thanksgiving, before Christmas, before all those holidays," said Lamont.

Connecticut residents who want a booster can simply go to most pharmacies and doctors’ offices, or by going to vaccines.gov and searching for a clinic.

The CDC and FDA are expected to reach a decision before the weekend starts.

The state is currently seeing a rising positivity rate and within the last week, the number of cities and towns in the high-risk zone of COVID community spread has increased from 31 to 64.

"If you are on the fence. Going into a cold winter with the Delta variant which is more infectious. Take your opportunity to get vaccinated now," urged Dr. Juthani.

Lamont told FOX61 that as of right now, teachers and state workers who were mandated to get fully vaccinated won’t be mandated to get a booster shot.

He also said: "From my point of view, if you were vaccinated more than six months ago, you’re not fully vaccinated."

Of particular importance is getting the boosters into the nursing homes.

FOX61 was first to report on a deadly outbreak at Geer Village in Canaan just weeks before their booster shot clinic was scheduled. The state's vulnerable nursing home population was among the first to get vaccinated 11 months ago.

"My challenge to many particularly in our long-term care industry is to by December 15th before we go into the holiday season, have a booster clinic. Get your staff and patients vaccinated," said Dr. Juthani.

Lamont told FOX61 he hasn’t decided yet if he will issue an executive order mandating that nursing homes offer a booster clinic by Dec. 15.

The Connecticut Association of Healthcare Facilities told FOX61 there’s no need to do that, but they did not have a number of how many long-term care facilities have held a booster shot clinic.

Nearly 31 million Americans have received a dose beyond their original vaccination, including those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who need an extra dose to be fully vaccinated.

While all three vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 illness and death, the shots’ effectiveness against milder infection can wane over time.

