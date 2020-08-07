Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

The Governor says the positivity rate is holding steady around 1%.

After a day were Connecticut recorded no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March, the state recorded five more deaths. Currently, hospitalizations also increased by five more people since Tuesday.

There are as of Wednesday, 88 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19. There were 7,335 tests administered and 75 of those tests came back as positive. The positivity rate is approximately 1.02%. A total of 4,343 people have died due to the virus.

The state of Connecticut has recorded 47,108 people to have COVID-19. Fairfield County has the most confirmed cases with 16,220, followed by New Haven with 12,097 cases, and Hartford County with 11,155 cases.