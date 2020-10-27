Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate at 4.1%, highest since June

"That's not unexpected, but it still wakes you up like a cold shower," Lamont said.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont announced Tuesday during a press conference on the upcoming general election, that Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate has increased.

According to the governor, the state is currently seeing a positivity rate of 4.1%.

"That's not unexpected, but it still wakes you up like a cold shower," Lamont said.

The announcement came after the state reported Monday that the highest number of patients were being treated for coronavirus in months.

The total number of hospitalizations over the weekend from October 23-25 rose to 270. On Tuesday, Gov. Lamont reported 22 more residents were administered due to the virus.

Lamont encouraged residents to maintain social distancing efforts, even at the polls to assist Connecticut in the fight against coronavirus.

Officials reported yesterday that Connecticut ranks eighth in the country in COVID-19 hospitalizations by state with 6.54 people per 100K population.