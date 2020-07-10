Data discrepancy lowers Connecticut's COVID-19 infection rate to 0.7%

The number of tests administered was actually over 17,700, and not 8,200.

It was initially reported that Connecticut saw a slight uptick in the COVID-19 positivity rate Monday, while hospitalizations had remained the same.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted out Wednesday morning that due to a discrepancy in the data, the infection rate was lower than initially reported.

Originally, it was reported that Connecticut had administered 8,200 tests and 121 of them came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of approximately 1.5 percent.

This morning, Gov. Lamont said the testing numbers were off, and instead of 8,200 tests administered, it was actually 17,714. With 121 of those tests coming back positive, the infection rate drops to almost 0.7%.

Current hospitalizations saw no change and remained at 129 patients on Monday. This is the highest number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in weeks.

There were four more confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday. The Connecticut death toll has reached 4,521 people.

Fairfield County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 19,768 people, followed by Hartford and New Haven County.