CT's COVID-19 restriction rollbacks begin today; 45+ now eligible for vaccine

Capacity limits will be eliminated for certain businesses, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning protocols will still be required

HARTFORD, Conn. — Beginning today, Connecticut will begin loosening COVID-19 restrictions regarding private, social, and recreational events at commercial venues. In the weeks after, depending on the state's metrics, more restrictions will loosen.

Also beginning today, the next age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. People now 45+ will be able to sign up for a vaccine appointment. Learn more on the state's vaccine website.

All capacity limits will be eliminated for the following businesses, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required:

Restaurants (8-person table capacity and 11 p.m. required closing time for dining rooms continues)

Retail

Libraries

Personal services

Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity)

Gyms/fitness centers

Museums, aquariums, and zoos

Offices

Houses of worship

Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts: Social and recreational gatherings at a private residence – 25 indoors/100 outdoors Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues – 100 indoors/200 outdoors

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance

Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance

It's been just over a year since Gov. Lamont declared a public health emergency. On March 12th, 2020, crowd size at gatherings was restricted. You can read executive orders here.

The state has set dates for more restriction rollbacks:

Beginning Monday, March 29

Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20

Beginning Friday, April 2

Outdoor amusement parks can open

Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people

Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity

Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season

The state continues its vaccine rollout. As of Thursday, the governor reported that 966,705 first doses have been administered and 536,736 people are fully vaccinated in the state (with over 36,000 of them being the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

So far, 62% of Connecticut’s population over the age of 55 has received at least one vaccine dose, including:

78% of those over the age of 75;

74% of those between 65 and 74; and

46% of those between 55 to 64.

In total, 33% of all adults in Connecticut over the age of 16 have received at least one dose.

Gov. Lamont announced earlier in the week the state's tentative goal to have vaccine appointments open up nearly a month ahead of schedule, April 5th, for those ages 16 and older.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.