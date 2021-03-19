CT's COVID-19 restriction rollbacks begin today; 45+ now eligible for vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. — Beginning today, Connecticut will begin loosening COVID-19 restrictions regarding private, social, and recreational events at commercial venues. In the weeks after, depending on the state's metrics, more restrictions will loosen.
Also beginning today, the next age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. People now 45+ will be able to sign up for a vaccine appointment. Learn more on the state's vaccine website.
All capacity limits will be eliminated for the following businesses, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required:
- Restaurants (8-person table capacity and 11 p.m. required closing time for dining rooms continues)
- Retail
- Libraries
- Personal services
- Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity)
- Gyms/fitness centers
- Museums, aquariums, and zoos
- Offices
- Houses of worship
- Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts:
- Social and recreational gatherings at a private residence – 25 indoors/100 outdoors
- Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues – 100 indoors/200 outdoors
- All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance
- Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance
It's been just over a year since Gov. Lamont declared a public health emergency. On March 12th, 2020, crowd size at gatherings was restricted. You can read executive orders here.
The state has set dates for more restriction rollbacks:
Beginning Monday, March 29
- Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20
Beginning Friday, April 2
- Outdoor amusement parks can open
- Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people
- Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity
- Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season
The state continues its vaccine rollout. As of Thursday, the governor reported that 966,705 first doses have been administered and 536,736 people are fully vaccinated in the state (with over 36,000 of them being the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).
So far, 62% of Connecticut’s population over the age of 55 has received at least one vaccine dose, including:
- 78% of those over the age of 75;
- 74% of those between 65 and 74; and
- 46% of those between 55 to 64.
In total, 33% of all adults in Connecticut over the age of 16 have received at least one dose.
Gov. Lamont announced earlier in the week the state's tentative goal to have vaccine appointments open up nearly a month ahead of schedule, April 5th, for those ages 16 and older.
