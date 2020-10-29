Live @ 4 p.m. | Gov. Lamont to provide update on CT's response to COVID-19

Wednesday, it was announced the state's positivity rate dropped slightly while hospitalizations and deaths increase

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a briefing to provide updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the state's positivity rate dropped to a 3.4% positivity rate with 14,305 tests administered and 490 positive.

An additional 17 people have been hospitalized increasing the total to 309 and there have been nine COVID-19 related deaths.

As cases rise across the country, three more states added to Connecticut's Travel Advisory list Tuesday.

California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania were all added to the list due to their COVID-19 cases. With these states, there are now 42 other states and territories listed. Anyone traveling from these states to CT must quarantine for 14 days.

Recently, Governor Lamont announced a change in criteria for a state to be added to the list. States with a positive case rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average qualify for the list. Any counties which have been issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDC must also quarantine.