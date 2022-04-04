CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day positivity rate at 4.26%, hospitalizations at 93

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — April 4

7-day positivity rate at 4.26%, hospitalizations at 93

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate over the last seven days is at 4.26%, the governor's office announced Monday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office announced that the state's test positivity rate will now be calculated as a rolling seven-day positivity by specimen collection date, rather than a daily percentage.

As of April 3, some 2,726 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive for the 738,544 total laboratory-confirmed and probably COVID-19 cases reported among Connecticut residents.

A total of 93 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lamont's office also announced that as of April 4, negative rapid antigen and rapid PCR test results are no longer required to be reported to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

