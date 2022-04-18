CT COVID-19 Updates:

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — APRIL 18

Latest COVID-19 statistics in Connecticut

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate over the last seven days is at 6.63%, the governor's office announced Monday evening.

Over the past seven days, 4,280 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 64,592 tests administered.

This yields a positivity rate of 6.63%.

Over the last week, there have been an additional 41 hospitalizations

Out of 145 patients that are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 57 (39.31%) are not fully vaccinated.

