Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates:

The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Connecticut.
Credit: FOX61

HARTFORD, Conn. —

APRIL 18

Latest COVID-19 statistics in Connecticut

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate over the last seven days is at 6.63%, the governor's office announced Monday evening.  

Over the past seven days, 4,280 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of  64,592 tests administered. 

This yields a positivity rate of 6.63%. 

Over the last week, there have been an additional 41 hospitalizations 

Out of 145 patients that are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 57 (39.31%) are not fully vaccinated.

State of Connecticut Daily COVID Data report 

Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Cases: Data from the States

Johns Hopkins University Weekly hospitalization Trends for Connecticut

