CT COVID-19 Updates:

HARTFORD, Conn. —
APRIL 18
Latest COVID-19 statistics in Connecticut
The state's COVID-19 positivity rate over the last seven days is at 6.63%, the governor's office announced Monday evening.
Over the past seven days, 4,280 PCR/NAAT tests came back positive out of 64,592 tests administered.
This yields a positivity rate of 6.63%.
Over the last week, there have been an additional 41 hospitalizations
Out of 145 patients that are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 57 (39.31%) are not fully vaccinated.
