CT COVID-19 Updates: Positivity rate at 2.97%; hospitalizations continue steady decline

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday.

Since Friday, 1,291 tests have been confirmed positive out of 43,415 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 2.97%.

There have been 29 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of 261.

Out of all of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 120 (46%) are not fully vaccinated. 

