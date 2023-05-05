The symbolic end to the global COVID-19 emergency and its impacts on Connecticut

Example video title will go here for this video

Connecticut's first official positive case of COVID-19 was on March 8, 2020.

But it's a different time now, so let's look back on how COVID-19 impacted Connecticut and the country as a whole.

It's felt more like three decades rather than just three years. Some of us refused to go online or watch the news lest we were inundated with official press conferences about the death toll and hospital capacity limits.

Connecticut’s first official positive case of COVID-19 was on March 8, 2020. What followed was a long journey of a small state making big strides in COVID-19 preventative measures, doing everything it could to bring its positivity rate down while it began to skyrocket in other parts of the country.

Connecticut was one of the first states in the union to get slammed by the virus, along with New York and New Jersey.

More than 7 million people have died in the three years since the pandemic was first declared a global emergency. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that nearly 1 in 5 Americans who have had COVID-19 are also suffering from long-term effects, otherwise known as Long COVID.

"COVID has changed our world, and it has changed us," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

It feels like almost as soon as it started, it "ended." However, the pandemic is still raging in parts of the world like Southeast Asia and the Middle East seeing spikes in the devastating virus.

On May 5, 2023, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 was no longer a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to a harrowing three years.

2020: The Beginning :

COVID-19 testing wasn’t widely available at the beginning of the pandemic, so it’s unclear precisely when the virus was present in the state. However, on March 8, it was announced that a New York man who worked as a Bridgeport physician was presumptively positive for the illness.

The next day, it was confirmed two Connecticut residents tested positive.

In the days that followed, Connecticut’s response to the virus quickened.

By March 10, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a civil preparedness and health emergency. The next day, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The following day, Lamont issued his first COVID-19-related executive order. In that executive order, Lamont limited crowd sizes, put restrictions on nursing home visits, and waived the 180 school-day requirement for educators.

As the school day waiver was implemented, schools around the state began announcing their closure. Online classes, both from grade schools to colleges, took hold. Some schools announced that the closure would be through March 27; however, as the weeks went on, it was clear the pandemic wouldn’t let up, and children would have to continue learning from home.

Connecticut’s first official COVID-19-related death came on March 18. The man, only identified as an 88-year-old living in a Ridgefield nursing home, died at Danbury Hospital.

On March 20, Lamont issued the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. In it, it declared anyone who was not deemed “essential personnel” work from home.

It was then Connecticut residents were faced with the reality that this wasn’t just like an average case of a virulent flu strain or like the original SARS scare back in 2003.

The initial March response to COVID-19 soon gave way to April. Despite the White House’s hopes at the time that the country would be “back up and running by Easter,” that was not the case.

By April 3, Lamont reported 4,914 confirmed residents with COVID-19, and 131 people died related to COVID-19. Also, by then, about 909 patients were hospitalized for the virus.

On April 17, Lamont ordered a mask mandate for the entire state as more and more scientists agreed that covering one’s face helped ease the contagious virus’s spread. Connecticut, along with New York and New Jersey, was one of the first states to impose the mask mandate.

Connecticut would continue on to have a mask mandate in some form until Feb. 28, 2022, making it over 680 days with the mandate in place.

After just two months, the Lamont administration released plans to emerge from the height of the pandemic and start the process of reopening the state.

Phase 1 launched on May 20, allowing outdoor spaces and some indoor establishments to reopen.

But Connecticut, despite data showing that cases were dropping off in May, would experience more peaks to come.

As spring gave way to summer, Connecticut entered phase 2 of reopening the state, with related hospitalizations dropping to 150 people.

Some parts of the state began opening up, but still with crowd restrictions, limited capacity inside restaurants, and the mask mandate continued.

By the end of August, as school was just beginning once more, Lamont announced that for the first time since the pandemic began, there were no reported COVID-19 related deaths.

As the fall 2020 school semesters rolled in, so did the need for COVID-19 mitigation strategies to help keep children and educators from getting sick and spreading the illness.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) released its 2020 fall sports guidelines after meeting with the Lamont administration and taking guidance from federal health officials.

Most grade schools opted for a hybrid way of teaching. Classes were held in person and classes in schools were likely in ‘cohorts’, as in, kids stuck with the same group daily to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Some schools would move to online courses over the semester if cases rose or if there were staffing shortages due to illnesses.