State responds to concerning COVID-19 surge with dozens of pop-up vaccine clinics

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — State health officials issued an urgent plea to the public asking people to give themselves the gift of COVID-19 immunity this holiday season. To help, they are increasing the number of pop-up clinics they are holding.

There were 26 pop-up vaccine clinics across Connecticut on Thursday and there will be 27 more on Friday and more over the weekend. No appointment is necessary and they all offer a variety of vaccines including the pediatric COVID vaccine for kids.

It’s all part of the latest push to get shots into arms as we continue to see a COVID surge.

FOX61 visited a vaccine clinic at Stone Academy in East Hartford where Dr. Manisha Juthani, the Commissioner of the state department of public health held a news conference.

“We are ready to be in more locations if we need to be,” said Juthani.

State health officials are making a BIG push to get shots into arms. Today, 26 pop up vaccine clinics were held across the state - like here at Stone Academy in East Hartford. No appointment necessary and they are giving away $20 gift cards. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/PCxEVxFHk5 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) December 9, 2021

FOX61 also stopped by a vaccine clinic at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks.

“We want to get the message out to the people of Connecticut how important this is,” remarked Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Here’s another pop-up vaccine clinic at Bradley Airport. Get vaccinated AND tested in the same place. Lots of holidays season travelers can take advantage of this. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/687IR4rJxM — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) December 9, 2021

“I just wanted to protect myself a little more," Keirsten Hallet of Burlington said.

Others needed a reason to get the jab.

“I plan on spending New Year's in New York. They have the mandates,” said Zach Taylor of Manchester.

While some needed an incentive too.

“My employer didn’t mandate it but they gave us some incentive so I just decided it was time to do it,” explained Michael Krajewski of Hebron.

Juthani said, whatever it takes: “There’s no shame in that."

"There’s nothing wrong with deciding late,” said Juthani.

Saud Anwar is a state senator, but also a hospital physician. He told FOX61 more than half of the patients in his ICU are COVID patients. Almost all of them are unvaccinated — or not boosted.

“When somebody is on 100% oxygen and they are struggling for every breath, it’s too late to get vaccinated then,” said Anwar.

In Connecticut, more than 50% of the population 65 and older has gotten a booster.

“Our younger population are the ones who maybe have been on the sidelines for a little longer. They felt like maybe they didn’t need a booster. And now people are seeing the consequences of that,” said Juthani. “If you have a mild case and you don’t end up in the hospital, that is a win for this vaccine. And that’s a win for you and your family.”

And when it comes to the vaccines, initial data from Pfizer shows their booster does protect against the new omicron variant although they also say people may need a 4th shot sooner than originally thought.

Hartford Healthcare tells FOX61 the Pfizer clinics seem to be more booked than the Moderna clinics and they are shifting their supply to meet the demand.

Looking for a COVID vaccine clinic? Here's where you can go tomorrow and over the weekend. First shot, second shot, booster shot and vaccines for kids. @FOX61News https://t.co/UXrhXURRP3 @CTDPH @DrJuthani — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) December 9, 2021

