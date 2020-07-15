Connecticut's current COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly, positivity rate remains under 1%

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor's Lamont office released the latest COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, showing a slight uptick in current hospitalizations in the state. There are now 67 patients hospitalized due to the virus.
The state-administered 12,338 tests and 106 of them came back positive. The rate of positivity is .8%. COVID-19 related deaths have reached 4,380 lives.
Hartford County has surpassed Fairfield County with the most deaths related to COVID-19, confirmed or probable. Hartford COunty has 1,081 confirmed deaths and 317 probable deaths. Fairfield County has 1,079 confirmed deaths and 308 probable deaths. Connecticut has confirmed to have 47,636 cases of COVID-19, which is up 106 people from Tuesday.
Tuesday, Governor Lamont spoke about a special session for the Connecticut General Assembly. A total of four bills will be on the table during the special session according to Governor Lamont. The special session is set to kick off early next week and will continue into the end of July.
