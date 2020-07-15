Connecticut's current COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly, positivity rate remains under 1%

There are now 67 people hospitalized and as of Wednesday, eight more people have died due to the virus.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor's Lamont office released the latest COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, showing a slight uptick in current hospitalizations in the state. There are now 67 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

The state-administered 12,338 tests and 106 of them came back positive. The rate of positivity is .8%. COVID-19 related deaths have reached 4,380 lives.

Hartford County has surpassed Fairfield County with the most deaths related to COVID-19, confirmed or probable. Hartford COunty has 1,081 confirmed deaths and 317 probable deaths. Fairfield County has 1,079 confirmed deaths and 308 probable deaths. Connecticut has confirmed to have 47,636 cases of COVID-19, which is up 106 people from Tuesday.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️12,338 tests were administered and 106 came back positive (0.8% positivity rate)

➡️67 patients are hospitalized (increase of 1)

➡️There have been 8 COVID-related deaths reported



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/dRNQ6zsGc5 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 15, 2020