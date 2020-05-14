Connecticut Department of Corrections starts video visitation program for juveniles

The video visits will be offered to offenders at no cost, Monday through Friday.

As concerns remain over inmate health during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Corrections is now offering a way for parents and loved ones to "visit" juvenile offenders.

The use of video visits has started at both Manson Youth and York Correctional Institutions for juvenile offenders.

The first video visit was held on May 1 at the Mason Youth Institution between a juvenile and State Representatives Robin Porter and Toni Walker. The York Institution started its first video visits on May 8.

The video visits will be offered to offenders free of cost, Monday through Friday. Eligible juveniles are permitted on a 30-minute video visit per week.

"Visitors" for the video visits must be on the juveniles' approved visitors list in order to participate. A video visitor must download Zoom Cloud Meetings app. Only three adults visitors may participate in a visit and a minor can only visit if they are with their parent or legal guardian.

“Maintaining contact with family members and loved ones during a period of incarceration is essential, especially now during the pandemic, and even more so for juvenile offenders,” said Commissioner Rollin Cook. “Video visits can help provide an important emotional connection, and sense of normalcy during these very unusual and trying times.”