Local doctors weigh-in on authorized COVID-19 booster shots

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The FDA authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. A CDC panel voted Friday to reinforce that authorization. These booster doses will only be for a narrow subset of the population. So far there is no word on when the general population will be able to get a third shot.

The authorization is for a third, or booster dose, of the MRNA COVID-19 vaccines, that’s Pfizer and Moderna.

Do many people ask if you can mix or match shots?

Dr. Howard Forman of Yale School of Medicine said, "The people I talk to and who I count on believe for the most part in mixing and matching will be okay."

The FDA didn’t give any guidance to the 10-million Americans who got the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine?

The J&J shot is not an MRNA vaccine. It's based on what’s called a viral-vector platform. Dr. Veena Channamsetty is the Chief Medical Officer of the Community Health Center.

She said, "The J&J shot will need further evaluation."



With Connecticut’s mass vaccine clinics shut down, getting access to a booster would likely come from your primary care doctor, a pharmacy, or a pop-up clinic. But the Community Health Center hasn’t ruled out reopening larger vaccine sites.

"The most I can say now is that we are planning where and how for dose 3. What our access is, what the eligibility criteria is," remarked Channamsetty.

The booster doses were only authorized for those who are immunocompromised. That’s about 3% of the population. They make up 44% of the people who get hospitalized with COVID-19. It’s important that the FDA clearly defined "immunocompromised."

"We don’t want someone saying to us immunocompromised, use your own definition of it because quite frankly an 85-year-old is immunocompromised compared to a 45-year-old," explained Forman.

In the category of an eligible booster, recipients are organ transplant patients and cancers patients.

"They are on medication purposely decreasing their immune response," noted Channamsetty.

Marney White of Fairfield is one of the nine million Americans who are immunocompromised.

She said, "About a month before the pandemic I was diagnosed with a serious and often fatal autoimmune disease that requires a type of chemotherapy."

White said she is worried about her 10-year-old son going back to school and bringing the virus home.

"He is 10 and therefore a perfect little carrier for this," said White.

Never mind booster shots -- 36% of Connecticut's population still hasn’t gotten a first dose.

