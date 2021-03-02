Connecticut drivers can now renew their licenses online

Officials said 20,000 individuals have already renewed their licenses online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut residents can now renew their driver’s licenses and non-driver ID cards online and avoid a trip to a branch office.

The Department of Motor Vehicles began offering its new online renewal program to residents whose licenses or ID cards expired within the past 45 days as part of a “soft-launch” of the initiative.

Officials said 20,000 individuals have already renewed their licenses online.

For now, eligible residents will receive an invitation electronically or by mail to complete their renewal online, including the payment by credit or debit card. Their new licenses will then be sent by mail within 20 days.